Roderick Strong Wrestles At EVOLVE 117, Okada Wants To Do A Cruise?, NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome

- Above and below are highlights from night one (December 14) and two (December 15) of NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome. Some of the more notable moments were IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and NEVER Openweight Champion Kota Ibushi defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay, also IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho attacking Tetsuya Naito (along with BUSHI and Shingo Takagi) before their title match at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4.

- EVOLVE 117 took place yesterday in Brooklyn, New York with Austin Theory winning the EVOLVE Championship in a triple threat match against Fabian Aichner and NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong. The show also feature NXT's Kassius Ohno and The Street Profits. Below are the full results:

* Harlem Bravado defeated Joe Bailey

* BSHP KNG defeated Joe Gacy

* Josh Briggs defeated Leon Ruff (w/ AR Fox, Ayla Fox, and The Skulk)

* AR Fox (w/ Ayla Fox and The Skulk) defeated Curt Stallion

* Kassius Ohno defeated Darby Allin

* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry ended in a no contest

* Austin Theory defeated Fabian Aichner (c) and Roderick Strong (EVOLVE Championship)

- Without saying much else on the topic, Kazuchika Okada tweeted out "Okada Cruise 2019 is coming soon." After seeing the success of Chris Jericho's cruise back in October, maybe the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion is looking to do one his own? Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks responded, asking if he was booked yet.

OKADA CRUISE 2019 is coming soon. — ???????? (@rainmakerXokada) December 15, 2018