The following was sent to Wrestling Inc just now by The Monster Factory owner Danny Cage and Ring of Honor:

Ring of Honor Wrestling is proud to announce the signing of Danny Cage to an exclusive contract as the Operations Manager at The ROH Dojo. Danny Cage is the owner & head coach of the World Famous Monster Factory and carries a superb track record of success with his students and the development of the Monster Factory brand. He brings incredible passion and work ethic paired with a tough but fair approach to coaching, making him the perfect fit for the ROH Dojo.

We are also proud to announce that the World Famous Monster Factory will be hosting Future of Honor live events! The first one took place on Saturday, December 15th , featuring all of the current DOJO wrestlers as well as appearances by Ring of Honor stars Coast to Coast, Cheeseburger, and ROH World Television Champion Jeff Cobb! The next two events have been scheduled for Friday, January 18th & Friday, February 15th. Stay tuned to all ROH and DOJO social channels for how you can watch these events!

Danny Cage will be joining head coach, Delirious, along side coaches Jonathan Gresham, Will Ferrara & BJ Whitmer.

ROH Dojo & Future of Honor are focused on ensuring the best wrestling on the planet, and more importantly the best wrestling FANS on the planet, have a strong & steady future for years to come!

