Sound Off: Will Baron Corbin Defeat Braun Strowman At WWE TLC?

After being out due to elbow surgery, Braun Strowman is expected to make his return at tomorrow's WWE TLC PPV to face General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin.

The match will include the stipulations that if Corbin wins, he becomes the permanent Raw GM. If Strowman wins, he'll get a shot at the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble, and Corbin will lose all authoritative power.

Today's question is simply, who will win: Corbin or Strowman?

