Title Matches Announced For NWA Pop-Up Event, Tenille Dashwood, Top ROH Hammerstein Ballroom Moments

- Above and below, ROH is counting down the top five greatest moments at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, the site of this year's Final Battle PPV. Our live coverage of the PPV will begin this Friday at 8 pm ET. At number five, Dalton Castle defeated Cody at last year's Final Battle to become the ROH World Champion, number four is Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) vs. Takeshi Morishima (Final Battle 2008), and number three is The Hardys debuting and winning the ROH World Tag Titles (Manhattan Mayhem 2017). The top two moments will be revealed over the next couple days.

- As noted, NWA World Champion Nick Aldis will be facing James Storm at the upcoming NWA Pop-Up Event in Clarksville, Tennessee on January 5. Earlier today, NWA announced NWA National Champion Willie Mack will defend against Matt Cross, while NWA Women's Champion Jazz will go up against Allie.

- Ring of Honor announced Tenille Dashwood will be at the upcoming Final Battle PPV and TV tapings for meet and greets with the fans. Dashwood is out of action after undergoing shoulder surgery that will keep her out for around six months total, according to Dashwood.