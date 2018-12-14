Top SmackDown Star Says Tyler Breeze Is One Of The Best WWE Has To Offer, Breeze Calls Out NXT Star

- In the above behind-the-scenes video, Tyler Breeze talked about his return to NXT this week to face Ricochet for the NXT North American Championship. Breeze noted how nervous he was returning for the first time in three years, and how different doing his entrance is compared to now, especially with Fandango out. Breeze also said that he was always in the mix in NXT although he never won a title, and put over how loyal the NXT crowd is.

- Speaking of Fandango, Breeze's partner is expected to be back in action by the end of the year or early January. Fandango is recovering from a left labrum tear in his shoulder he suffered back in July. The recovery time is about six months.

- Breeze doesn't appear to be finished with NXT. "Prince Pretty" teased another match with the brand and called out a man who's very familiar with Ricochet in The Velveteen Dream.

See Also Tyler Breeze Says The Miz Is One Of The Most Unselfish WWE Stars

- Breeze's appearance got some high praise from another NXT alum. Charlotte Flair tweeted out support for Breeze, stating he is one of the best the company has to offer.