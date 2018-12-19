Vince McMahon On Gene Okerlund, Fans Impersonate WWE Legends, WWE NXT Cage & Title Match To Air

- WWE posted this video of Sarah Schreiber hosting a segment at Monday's RAW in Sacramento that saw three fans get 20 seconds to do impersonations on their favorite WWE Superstars. They did promos for WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET will be headlined by Isla Dawn vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Fabian Aichner, Joe Coffey and others will be featured on the 4pm ET episode.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Io Shirai & Dakota Kai vs. Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir

* Dominik Dijakovic debuts against enhancement talent Aaron Mackey

* Heavy Machinery vs. two enhancement talents

* Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black in a Steel Cage match

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund is celebrating his 76th birthday today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted the following Happy Birthday wishes to Gene: