WINCLY Feat. Matt Hardy, Johnny Impact, Justin Credible, Flip Gordon & Glacier: WWE TLC, AEW, More

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check out in the player above.

This week's episode includes:

* Nick's interviews with Impact World Champion Johnny Impact, ECW Original Justin Credible and ROH's Flip Gordon

* Michael Wiseman's on-site interview from WrestleCade with former WCW Star Glacier

* WInc's Akhilesh Gannavarapu's sit-down interview with WWE Superstar Matt Hardy

* Jesse Collings returns for a Views From The Turnbuckle audio edition looking at the five most interesting people in pro wrestling going into 2019

* Justin LaBar also joins Nick to break down the news of the week. Including backstage news coming out of WWE Raw, this weekend's WWE TLC PPV, Bray Wyatt's latest return tease, contract updates and more.

See Also Joe Koff Comments On AEW Rumors

You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on Google Play. Join Justin and Nick every Thursday at Noon EST via the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel to watch the news segment be recorded LIVE! You can watch just the live news segment in the video below.