WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Mentioned On RAW (Video), Triple H Reveals WWE TTTT Tapings, WWE NXT UK

- WWE continues to drop hints on the new WWE Women's Tag Team Titles being introduced soon. Alexa Bliss hosted another Open Forum on tonight's RAW that saw Sasha Banks and Bayley answer questions from fans in the crowd. When asked about changes coming to the division in 2019, Bayley said she would like for them to become the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. This could be a sign that they are planning to finally introduce the straps next year, perhaps in time for a big reveal at WrestleMania 35. Above is video from tonight's segment with Bliss, Bayley, Banks and Charly Caruso.

- Flash Morgan Webster vs. Jordan Devlin has been announced as the main event of Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm on the WWE Network. That episode will also feature the returning Travis Banks confronting Wolfgang & The Coffey Brothers. Wednesday's 4pm NXT UK episode will feature Banks vs. Wolfgang plus appearances by Ligero, NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and others.

- Triple H revealed on Twitter that WWE's 2018 Tribute to the Troops will tape tomorrow at Fort Hood, Texas. There's still no word yet on when the 16th annual Tribute to the Troops will air but we will keep you updated. As seen below, country music artist Morgan Wallen was in attendance for tonight's RAW in Houston and it was revealed that he will perform at TTTT. Triple H tweeted the following photo with Wallen: