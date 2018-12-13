WWE Working On A Becky Lynch Documentary

WWE is currently working on a documentary for SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

There's no word yet on when the documentary will premiere or if it will be a WWE Network special, possibly in the WWE 24, WWE 365 or WWE Chronicle series.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE cameras were rolling for Becky's recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show.

Helwani asked Lynch about how she got the nickname of "The Man" and she revealed that author Paul O'Brien came up with it.

"'The Man', so I throw a lot of stuff around. I have a friend back home and we throw a lot of stuff around and we often talk about mindset, right? And about confidence and about being 'The Man'. So my friend, Paul O'Brien, and I, we would always talk back and forth. He would say, 'The Man', and I would say, 'I am 'The Man,'' so I started to believe that I am 'The Man' and so I started to throw that out there." Lynch said, "now everybody knows I'm 'The Man'."

