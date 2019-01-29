Becky Lynch Rips Ronda Rousey's Promo On RAW, Daniel Bryan Leather-Free Belt Cost, Abyss Wrestling

- As we previously reported, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan has said that he wants to change the current leather strap on the title to something "sustainable." Alfred Konuwa spoke with some of the leading belt designers for a piece at Forbes looking at just how expensive a leather-free championship would be. Dan Van Alst of "Belts by Dan" estimates that Bryan's current belt costs in the neighborhood of $2,500, while a leather-free alternative would be about $6,000.

- While Abyss will be starting with WWE in a backstage role soon, it looks like he will be wrestling again before that. Abyss is expected to work Wednesday's OVW taping to drop the OVW Heavyweight Championship before going to work for WWE. (Thanks to Powerbomb: The Podcast for sending this in)

- Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch continued jawing back and forth on social media today. During last night's RAW, Rousey said that she could kill Becky with her bare hands if she wanted to. This morning, Rousey posted an Instagram post stating that while everything Becky said on RAW was fantasy, what she said was real. Becky agreed with Rousey, tweeting, "No, I believe you're a killer, Ronnie. You were murdering that whole segment until The Man bailed you out."

Rousey was visibly flustered during a promo at the beginning of the segment as fans booed her. Rousey then defeated Bayley before Becky came out for their confrontation. Full results from last night's RAW are here.

You can check out the exchange below: