Charlotte And Other WWE Stars React To Entering Royal Rumble, Miz Match On SmackDown, Sasha Banks

- WWE announced The Miz (with Shane McMahon) will take on Cesaro (with Sheamus) on this Tuesday's SmackDown. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar will defend the titles against Miz and Shane at the Royal Rumble on January 27. Below is the updated lineup for this week's SmackDown.
* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (with Zelina Vega) (2-out-of-3 Falls Match)
* Samoa Joe vs. Mustafa Ali
* Naomi vs. Mandy Rose
* The Miz (with Shane McMahon) vs. Cesaro (with Sheamus)
* Vince McMahon will moderate a face-to-face between WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles
Just days before their #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles clash at #RoyalRumble, @mikethemiz (w/ @shanemcmahon) will battle @WWECesaro (w/ @WWESheamus) THIS TUESDAY on #SDLive! https://t.co/Ta6EdNlUVm— WWE (@WWE) January 20, 2019
- As noted, WWE is announcing a number of entrants into this year's Women's Royal Rumble on Twitter (live updates here). As of this writing, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Charlotte, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Lana, and Tamina are in. Below, a few of the WWE Superstars reacted to being named for this year's match.
I'm in!! ?? for the very first time the #RoyalRumble will be IICONIC ???? https://t.co/PNlu6XazC5— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 20, 2019
Of course she won't be alone... we do EVERYTHING together ????????— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 20, 2019
We'll even win the #RoyalRumble together ???? https://t.co/Yp3zQqRxlv
I didn't get to be a part of the first ... but I'm winning the second. #RoyalRumble ?? https://t.co/ysP8N5L3wT— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 20, 2019
Wow thanks for including me this year ?? Now that everyone has been warned ... i am not playing nice !!! #playtimeisover https://t.co/VKstiWn5BR— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) January 20, 2019