Charlotte And Other WWE Stars React To Entering Royal Rumble, Miz Match On SmackDown, Sasha Banks

- WWE announced The Miz (with Shane McMahon) will take on Cesaro (with Sheamus) on this Tuesday's SmackDown. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar will defend the titles against Miz and Shane at the Royal Rumble on January 27. Below is the updated lineup for this week's SmackDown.

* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (with Zelina Vega) (2-out-of-3 Falls Match)

* Samoa Joe vs. Mustafa Ali

* Naomi vs. Mandy Rose

* The Miz (with Shane McMahon) vs. Cesaro (with Sheamus)

* Vince McMahon will moderate a face-to-face between WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles

- As noted, WWE is announcing a number of entrants into this year's Women's Royal Rumble on Twitter (live updates here). As of this writing, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Charlotte, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Lana, and Tamina are in. Below, a few of the WWE Superstars reacted to being named for this year's match.

I'm in!! ?? for the very first time the #RoyalRumble will be IICONIC ???? https://t.co/PNlu6XazC5 — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 20, 2019

Of course she won't be alone... we do EVERYTHING together ????????

We'll even win the #RoyalRumble together ???? https://t.co/Yp3zQqRxlv — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 20, 2019

I didn't get to be a part of the first ... but I'm winning the second. #RoyalRumble ?? https://t.co/ysP8N5L3wT — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 20, 2019