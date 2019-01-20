Wrestling Inc.

Charlotte And Other WWE Stars React To Entering Royal Rumble, Miz Match On SmackDown, Sasha Banks

By Joshua Gagnon | January 20, 2019

- Above, Sasha Banks is featured in this week's Canvas 2 Canvas.

- WWE announced The Miz (with Shane McMahon) will take on Cesaro (with Sheamus) on this Tuesday's SmackDown. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar will defend the titles against Miz and Shane at the Royal Rumble on January 27. Below is the updated lineup for this week's SmackDown.

* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (with Zelina Vega) (2-out-of-3 Falls Match)
* Samoa Joe vs. Mustafa Ali
* Naomi vs. Mandy Rose
* The Miz (with Shane McMahon) vs. Cesaro (with Sheamus)
* Vince McMahon will moderate a face-to-face between WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles


- As noted, WWE is announcing a number of entrants into this year's Women's Royal Rumble on Twitter (live updates here). As of this writing, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Charlotte, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Lana, and Tamina are in. Below, a few of the WWE Superstars reacted to being named for this year's match.





