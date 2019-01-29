Chris Jericho On His NJPW Status, Jericho Deletes Brock Lesnar Tweet, Impact Tryouts, Hiro Matsuda

- Hiro Matsuda's daughter published her father's personal autobiography titled, The Hiro Matsuda Stories: Samurai Spirit. It has taken her years to turn all of his recorded interviews and lifelong photos into to a book. All the proceeds are going to her mother. You can purchase the book on Amazon by clicking here.

- Impact Wrestling will be hosting a tryout for wrestlers, managers, referees and ring announcers at the Future Stars of Wrestling training facility on Thursday, February 14th at 2 pm. Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore will be on hand at the tryout along with members of Impact. More than 10 participants who took part in the last tryout last November got spots during the Impact TV tapings that week. Impact Wrestling will be hosting their television tapings at Sam's Town in Las Vegas from Friday, February 15th through the 17th.

For more information on the tryout, contact Joe DeFalco at [email protected].

- As noted, Chris Jericho was having some fun on Twitter on Sunday night and took some shots at Brock Lesnar, WWE, ROH and Impact Wrestling. He has since deleted those tweets. Those tweets read:

"Intimidation and fear goes a LONG way in our business guys. But let's be honest, @BrockLesnar needs to pull up his pants and lose the gut... the dream is over dude. I don't play by the script... @wwe @AEWrestling."

"Hey @wwe, @ringofhonor & @IMPACTWRESTLING ... I love watching you push all your randoms, But just know that we are interested in maybe 6-8 of your talents total. We don't need you! @AEWrestling"

When asked if AEW would sign WWE stars Tyler Breeze and Zack Ryder, Jericho replied, "Not interested..."

- Speaking of Jericho, he wrote on Instagram today that he will return to NJPW, as seen below. While Jericho signed with AEW earlier this month, his deal reportedly allows him to work for NJPW.