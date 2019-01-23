Impact President Ed Nordholm Confirms Abyss And Sonjay Dutt's Departures, Creative Team Changes

As previously reported, Abyss and Sonjay Dutt have left Impact Wrestling, according to PWInsider.com . The belief is that the two are leaving the company to join WWE. It was also noted in the report that Konnan and Tommy Dreamer would be joining Impact's creative team following their departures.

Wrestling Inc. reached out to Impact Wrestling for confirmation regarding the report and have received the following statement from Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm:

"We reached an amicable agreement with Sonjay and Abyss to allow them to pursue this opportunity. They have been tremendous contributors to IMPACT Wrestling and we wish them every success. We are thrilled that Konnan and Tommy Dreamer have agreed to bring their 50+ years of experience to our core creative team."

