WWE Reportedly Stops Fans From Entering SmackDown With AEW Merch, Change Their Minds

By Marc Middleton | January 08, 2019

WWE reportedly has their security team preventing All Elite Wrestling fans from representing the new wrestling promotion at tonight's SmackDown in Jacksonville, FL.

As noted, AEW held their big Double Or Nothing launch rally in Jacksonville today outside of TIAA Bank Field, not far from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena where SmackDown is being held. The big news coming out of the rally was the signing of Chris Jericho. You can read all the news coming out of the rally by clicking here and here.

Some fans who attended the rally then drove to SmackDown for tonight's tapings but they claim they were now allowed in with their AEW t-shirts. One fan noted on Twitter that he was not allowed to buy a ticket as long as he was representing AEW. Another fan claimed he was given the boot for carrying an AEW towel.

The fan wrote, "Was just turned away from attending Smackdown for wearing @AEWrestling merchandise. Was told I would NOT be allowed in or to purchase a ticket per @WWE. @MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB @CodyRhodes you guys wouldn't turn me away from an AEW show would you?"

WWE apparently changed their decision as seen in the video below, and later allowed fans with AEW merchandise to enter the arena:


