Fans Erupt To Becky Lynch's WWE Royal Rumble Win (Video), Kenny Omega Contract Note, Bianca Belair

- Above is a look at Bianca Belair's night at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix where she lost to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. After the match Belair was greeted by her husband, Montez Ford, Triple H, and NXT Coach Sarah Amato.

- PWInsider noted Kenny Omega's contract ends either on February 1 or February 4 (they've heard two dates) with New Japan Pro Wrestling. With either of those dates it wouldn't have been contractually possible for him to show up at last night's Royal Rumble PPV. Omega is reportedly leaning towards signing with All Elite Wrestling once he becomes a free agent.

- After winning the Women's Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch jumped on Twitter where she commented, "I'm going to WrestleMania with an army behind me. Last year I was on the pre-show; this year I am the main event." Lynch also retweeted a Royal Rumble viewing party video from Ireland of when she won the women's rumble.