Humberto Carrillo's WWE Status (Videos), WWE Stars Give Props To SD Match, Fandango Returning Soon

- As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Humberto Carrillo made his WWE 205 Live debut on last night's show. He answered the non-title open challenge from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy but lost the match. Above is video of 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick making an announcement on Carrillo's status and below is post-match video of Carrillo talking to Sarah Schreiber, reacting to the news.

Drake announces that Carrillo has officially joined the roster. Drake also confirms Carrillo for the "When Worlds Collide" tournament that takes place during Royal Rumble Axxess later this month. Carrillo says he wants to prove that he is the best and he wants to represent his Mexican people by having a Mexican star at the top.

- Fandango was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday, working towards his ring return, according to PWInsider. Fandango underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum back in July and it was believed that he would be back in action around January.

As Robert noted earlier, Sami Zayn and Sin Cara have also been at the Performance Center in the last week, also working to get cleared for their ring returns. Sami has been out of action since June and underwent surgery on both shoulders. WWE recently started airing "returning soon" vignettes for his return. Cara has been out of action since August with a knee injury.

- Speaking of Zayn, he was among the Superstars who took to Twitter during last night's WWE SmackDown and praised Rey Mysterio and Andrade for their match. For those who missed it, Andrade won the rematch in a match that went on through several commercial breaks. Below is video from the match along with props from various stars.

Zayn wrote, "Man, I LOVED Andrade vs. Mysterio. The pacing, story, athleticism, execution - everything was on point. They created genuine excitement. I hope to tear it up with these both these guys at some point. Much Respect @reymysterio @AndradeCienWWE"

