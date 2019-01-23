- New Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein is sticking to her statement of being a fighting champion. Her latest defense of the title is a rematch between her and former champion Sumie Sakai. Klein won the title in a fatal four-way at Final Battle in New York City back in December. The bout will take place during Ring of Honor's Road to the G1 Supercard show in San Antonio.

The event is this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets are still available at this moment.

- WrestleMania weekend just got a lot more interesting. PAC, formerly Neville in WWE, has joined WrestleCon for their New York City events. He will be competing in matches and signing autographs for fans. PAC recently announced that he is the latest to be signed by All Elite Wrestling.

- Combat Zone Wrestling will be honoring a longtime member of the CZW roster next month. LuFisto, a one-time CZW Iron Man Champion, will be inducted into the companies Hall of Fame on February 9th at CZW 20. The former Shine Champion started with CZW in 2006 and became one of the premier athletes in the organization. She was the first female wrestlers to compete in the Cage of Death match, as she frequently wrestled the male stars of the promotion. She is currently the Jersey All Pro Wrestling Women's Champion.

Tickets are still available for CZW 20.

- James Ellsworth will be taking the Polar Bear Plunge this Saturday in the Chesapeake Bay to raise money for the Special Olympics. As of this writing, he has reached $870 of his $100 goal. Chris Jericho provided the biggest donation with $500. You can donate at this link.

This is believed to be Ellsworth's first public appearance since a 16-year old girl is claimed that Ellsworth sent her nude photos last November. Ellsworth issued a statement through his attorney denying the allegations, stating, "[Ellsworth] has the utmost respect for women and categorically denies these inflammatory and despicable accusations."