Joey Ryan Comes Out In Support For Lucha Underground Wrestler Who Says She's "Being Held Hostage"

Yesterday, Lucha Underground wrestler Ivelisse posted a message on Twitter in which she went into detail about her issues with the company. Ivelisse described her situation as "being legally held hostage" because she has requested her release multiple times only for Lucha Underground to deny her requests.

Ivelisse received replies from fans that were of the mixed opinion. Some believed she had to honor her contract while other believed she should be free to leave since, as Ivelisse said, Lucha Underground is a tv show, not a promotion.

A fellow Lucha Underground wrestler has also come out in support of Ivelisse as Joey Ryan backed her comments on his Twitter page. Ryan reiterated Ivelisse's claim that talent who requested their release would be granted it and he also called LU "petty" for not standing by their word.

I back Ivelisse 100% on this. Prior to S4, we were told anybody who requested a release would be granted one. Some did and left after the tapings. Others showed faith in the product and now seems are being punished for it. With no S5 in sight, it's petty to keep anyone locked up. https://t.co/sBluiCWamY — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) January 15, 2019

In November 2017 it was announced that Lucha Underground would be renewed for a fourth season that premiered in June 2018. November 2018 came and went without any word on a fifth season and no one seems to know about the future of the company, or their future with the company.

Many on Twitter supported Ryan's post and agreed that talent should be free to go if they have uncertainty over their future.

In the meantime, Ivelisse is still competing on the indie circuit including for Shine Wrestling. She has a match for the Shine Championship against Allysin Kay this Saturday as Ivelisse will be going for her third reign as the Shine Champion.