Kenny Omega Documentary Set To Air In March

Last month it was revealed a documentary would be made about former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. TSN announced the one-hour documentary will be called Omega Man: A Wrestling Love Story and will air in Canada on March 27 at 7:30 pm ET.

The doc will feature footage of Omega from the past several months. Here is the preview via TSN:



"Winnipeg-born Tyson Smith, better known by his ring name, Kenny Omega, is the most famous wrestler you've never heard of. After opting out of a career with the WWE to pursue a role in the New Japan Pro Wrestling, he skyrocketed to fame. Produced by Jockumentary Productions Inc. in association with Bell Media, directed by Yung Chang, and executive produced by Dale Burshtein."

Earlier this month, Omega announced his exit from NJPW, and although his contract reportedly doesn't finish up until the end of the month, he's expected to join with All Elite Wrestling.

While accepting the "Best Bout Award" at the Tokyo Sports Awards, Omega had this to say about AEW:

"I cannot tell the future," Omega began. "I would like to say good luck to AEW. It is going to be amazing. I am interested because it is a group of friends of mine. Since they are my friends, I have no choice but to support."