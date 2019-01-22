Note On Tag Team Heading To WWE, Daniel Bryan 2012 Royal Rumble Title Defense (Full Match), WWE Shop

- With The Royal Rumble this Sunday, WWE uploaded the full World Heavyweight Championship match from the 2012 Royal Rumble pay-per-view pitting then-Champion Daniel Bryan defending his title against Mark Henry and The Big Show in a steel cage. Bryan manage to escape the cage to win the match and retain his title. Bryan will be defending the WWE Championship this Sunday against AJ Styles.

- Through the end of the day, you can save 40% off t-shirts and 20% off title belts at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code needed, just use this link . The sale ends Tuesday, January 22nd at 11:59 pm PT.

- As we first exclusively reported on Monday, Canadian tag team 3.0, Scott Parker & Shane Matthews, have signed with WWE and will be a part of the February Performance Center class. They will be joining Sam Shaw, Trevor Lee, Jonah Rock, Elliot Sexton, Rachael Ellering, ACH, Nick Comoroto and Karen Q, among others. The International Wrestling Syndicate promotion in Canada congratulated the team on Twitter this morning, as seen below: