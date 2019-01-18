Nikki Bella Comments Staying In Reality TV, Mandy Rose - Sonya Deville, Elias Calls Out John Cena

- Above is Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville's latest "DaMandyz Donutz" featuring The New Day. As noted, Rose's hotel segment with Naomi on this week's SmackDown garnered a whole lot of YouTube views, currently nearing three million.

- Nikki Bella spoke with Metro to promote the current season of Total Bellas. During the interview, Nikki spoke about if there will be a fifth season down the road and if she wants to stay in reality TV.

"My family and I, we love doing reality TV, we're very comfortable with putting our lives out there, and we also sit back and think, 'Wow, we get to work together,' Nikki said. "It doesn't even feel like work, and it's just so much fun to be together. But we really love what we do. The craziest stuff happens to Brie and I all the time, I mean, it just doesn't stop. So as long as our lives continue to be this way, I want to stay in reality TV."

- WWE tweeted a video of dream opponents for John Cena at this year's WrestleMania. The list included names like Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Rey Mysterio. Elias wanted to throw his name in the hat, noting that Cena has ruined plenty of his moments at WWE events.