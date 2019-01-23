Scott Dawson Responds To Sasha Banks Wardrobe Malfunction, Drew McIntyre AXXESS Cancellation, More

- Drew McIntyre's AXXESS VIP session scheduled for this Sunday at 8 am has been cancelled. No reason was given for the cancellation. Fans who had tickets for the signing can swap their tickets for the other VIP signings that morning: Sasha & Bayley at 8 am, Seth Rollins at 10 am or Charlotte Flair at 10 am.

- As noted, the screen went black during this past Monday's RAW main event featuring Sasha Banks and Bayley defeating RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya after Sasha suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction. While Sasha was battling Natalya, Sasha's trunks came down and exposed her backside, which was covered by her pantyhose. Scott Dawson of The Revival commented on the mishap, tweeting, "Guys, my trunks fell down and exposed my butt two weeks ago on Raw and no one said ANYTHING!"