Top WWE Star Announces Royal Rumble Entry (Video), NBA Star Wants To Face The Rock, Bumblebee Update

- As you can see in the video below, Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo was talking to interviewers about potentially getting a workout in with "The Great One," The Rock. When asked about how a wrestling match between Antetokounmpo and The Rock would go, Antetokounmpo responded with, "I'd kill him. Nah, I'm joking." You can see a clip of the interview below

"I'd kill him" - Giannis on if he could beat @TheRock in a wrestling match ??



(via @Bucks)pic.twitter.com/GYKteNfHwO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2019

- In its second week in theaters worldwide, John Cena's Bumblebee movie has made back its $135 million budget. Entering its third weekend, the movie has garnered a total of $193 million worldwide.

- At a WWE live event in Columbus, GA last night, Monday Night RAW's Seth Rollins announced his spot in the 2019 men's Royal Rumble match. Rollins mentioned that he's been the WWE Champion twice and he's ready to start the process to getting a World Championship around his waist again.

Rollins joins recently added Finn Balor, R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods as confirmed Superstars for the men's Rumble match.

Felt it tonight, man. Sick of waiting around for things to change. All this "fresh start" garbage is passé. It's on us to make this place what we want. And it starts with me. #takingitback I want the whole world to know I'm coming for it all. https://t.co/qwQHvjgcnK — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 5, 2019

Jonathan Cabrera contributed to this article.