Wrestling Inc.

Top WWE Star Announces Royal Rumble Entry (Video), NBA Star Wants To Face The Rock, Bumblebee Update

By Robert Gunier | January 05, 2019

- As you can see in the video below, Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo was talking to interviewers about potentially getting a workout in with "The Great One," The Rock. When asked about how a wrestling match between Antetokounmpo and The Rock would go, Antetokounmpo responded with, "I'd kill him. Nah, I'm joking." You can see a clip of the interview below


- In its second week in theaters worldwide, John Cena's Bumblebee movie has made back its $135 million budget. Entering its third weekend, the movie has garnered a total of $193 million worldwide.

See Also
Hulk Hogan Returning To WWE RAW To Honor "Mean Gene" Okerlund

- At a WWE live event in Columbus, GA last night, Monday Night RAW's Seth Rollins announced his spot in the 2019 men's Royal Rumble match. Rollins mentioned that he's been the WWE Champion twice and he's ready to start the process to getting a World Championship around his waist again.

Rollins joins recently added Finn Balor, R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods as confirmed Superstars for the men's Rumble match.




Jonathan Cabrera contributed to this article.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Results

NJPW New Year Dash Results

Impact Homecoming Live Coverage Tomorrow At 8 PM ET

Most Popular

Back To Top