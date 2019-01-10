WINCLY: All The Latest AEW News, Hulk Hogan - WWE RAW (feat PCO, Cody, Young Bucks, Tony Khan)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check out in the player above. Nick is just returning from a marathon of on-the-road, on-site coverage that included IMPACT's Homecoming PPV, IMPACT's TV tapings, the AEW rally and Smackdown Live.

This week's WINCLY episode includes:

* Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the week. Including all of the latest AEW news coming out of their rally in Jacksonville, Hulk Hogan's return to WWE RAW for the Mean Gene tribute, IMPACT Wrestling simulcasting IMPACT on Pursuit and Twitch, more...

* Nick's interviews with Tony Khan, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, PCO, WOW Owner Jeanie Buss, WOW Founder/Producer David McLane and AXS TV FIGHTS CEO Andrew Simon

