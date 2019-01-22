WINCLY: Backstage News On The Revival, Braun Strowman, John Cena - Royal Rumble (Feat. Sean Waltman)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast will now be released each Tuesday-Thursday afternoon going forward. Subscribe to Wrestling Inc Audio on iTunes to get each episode as soon as it's released.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

* Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days. Including Braun Strowman returning to in-ring WWE competition, John Cena's "injury" that's keeping him out of the Royal Rumble, backstage news on The Revival asking for their WWE releases and more.

* Part one of Nick's interview with Sean "X-Pac" Waltman. During the interview Waltman addresses his free agency and also discusses his Royal Rumble 1995 WWF Tag Team Championship match. In it he tags with Bob "Sparkplug" Holly against Bam Bam Bigelow and Tatanka w/ "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase.

