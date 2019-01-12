WWE Announces Match For SmackDown, Toni Storm On Her WWE NXT UK Women's Title Win (Video), WALTER

- As noted, today's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event saw Toni Storm capture the NXT UK Women's Title from Rhea Ripley. Above is post-show video of Storm talking to Radzi Chinyanganya about the win. Radzi asked Storm how she was feeling after the win.

"Oh my God, how do I answer that? Where do I begin? So, like, I've just become the NXT UK Women's Champion," Storm said. "And I don't know. I won the Mae Young Classic to get this opportunity and I could've gone for the RAW title, I could've gone for SmackDown, could've gone for NXT, but I chose the NXT UK Women's Championship because I love this brand. I'm going to do anything in my power to step it up, because it deserves the best women's division and that's exactly what I'm gonna do."

Storm agreed that she's a changed woman since winning the Mae Young Classic last year. She said, "The Mae Young Classic. You're right, it completely changed everything about me. I fought some of the toughest women in the entire world, right after a back injury. Bad things happen to you and you become a different person, you become a dangerous person, but you become a better person. And sometimes you become NXT UK Women's Champion."

- WWE has announced Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas for Tuesday's SmackDown from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. They announced the following on the match:

Rey Mysterio and Andrade "Cien" Almas to continue their epic series on SmackDown LIVE Rey Mysterio and Andrade "Cien" Almas have absolutely torn the house down in their previous encounters, and the two quick-as-lightning Superstars are set to do it again. Mysterio and Almas' prior battles include a singles match from Nov. 6 and a tag team bout last week, and the two dynamic Superstars have produced instant classics each time, with the WWE Universe lauding them for their incredible athleticism. Which Superstar will come out on top this time around? Find out this Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE.

- WALTER took to Twitter and wrote the following quick message after making his debut at NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" today. As noted, WALTER faced off with WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne after Dunne retained over Joe Coffey in the main event. You can read WWE's announcement on WALTER at this link and you can see photos & videos from the debut at this link.