AEW Stars Attend Super Bowl (Photos), Flip Gordon Gives Injury Update, Bullet Club History

- Above is the History of Bullet Club: Part 5, featuring the "Switchblade Era" of the stable. Once the Being the Elite faction of the Bullet Club was moved out, Jay White was decided on as the group's next leader. White will challenge IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi at The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11.

- As noted, Flip Gordon went down last month at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme with a full MCL tear would keep him out of action for a period of time. He is expected to return in time for the sold-out ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard at MSG on April 6. On Twitter, Gordon said he begins his physical therapy later today.

Update: Good Dr's appointment just now, I start PT this afternoon! ???? #FlipForever — uop?o? d??? ?? (@TheFlipGordon) February 4, 2019

See Also AEW Is Reportedly Down To Two "Legitimate" Television Deals

- As noted, The Young Bucks, SCU, Adam Page, Cody and Brandi Rhodes all attended yesterday's Super Bowl. Below are photos of the group at the stadium.