Bruce Prichard is backstage for tonight's WWE RAW in Atlanta for his first official day back with the WWE creative team, according to PWInsider.

Wrestling INC. first exclusively reported WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Shawn Michaels and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat being backstage for tonight's RAW at the State Farm Arena earlier. It's believed that other names will also be making appearances for the 70th birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair tonight. Paul Heyman is also backstage, but there's no word yet on if he will be appearing tonight to further the WrestleMania 35 feud between Lesnar and Seth Rollins. As noted, Lesnar was scheduled for tonight's RAW at one point but he was recently pulled from the listing.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are also confirmed to be backstage at RAW. WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior is backstage visiting as well.

Two big names have been in the Atlanta area this weekend but neither are currently backstage at RAW. The Rock was in the Atlanta area over the weekend for Jumanji sequel filming and Batista is currently in Atlanta filming a project.

As noted, tonight's RAW will also feature the return of Roman Reigns, who is scheduled to give an update on his battle with leukemia. Reigns has been away since October 2018. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.