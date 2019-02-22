As we've noted, WWE announced the departures for three Superstars today - TJP (more), Hideo Itami (more) and Tye Dillinger (more).

TJP was actually released by the company, according to PWInsider and their multiple sources. TJP's departure was not a situation where he asked for his release and then was granted one, similar to Itami and Dillinger.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has made two social media posts since his release was announced. We noted before how he thanked WWE for giving him the chance and letting him play for "the team I grew up watching" on Twitter. He also took to Instagram this evening and posted a quote from WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki.

The quote from Inoki, seen below, reads like this: "The Road: What awaits ahead if I choose this road? Don't be afraid, or there will be no road. Take one step, for it will start a road and it will become the road. Go on without hesitation. And you will find your destination."

TJP actually began training at the New Japan Pro Wrestling dojo in Los Angeles back in 2003, under Inoki.

TJP, who lost to Humberto Carrillo on WWE 205 Live this week, also made some interesting comments on his status and Ricochet's RAW debut this week. You can see those tweets below: