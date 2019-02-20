This past week on RAW, the main event would see WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey successfully defend her championship against the leader of The Riott Squad, Ruby Riott.

On the latest installment of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that a lot of the details surrounding the Rousey vs. Riott title match on RAW were put in to place at the very last minute. In fact, earlier that day, the match was instead scheduled as Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey in a non-title squash match with Rousey coming out on top.

This change, along with the NXT call ups being brought to RAW last minute, are the result of the script for the show reportedly not being ready until thirty minutes after they had gone on the air. WWE was apparently even making small changes to the program in to the second hour of the show.

Meltzer notes that WWE needed to utilize more time with the Rousey match, so the decision was made to pit Rousey against Riott in a rematch from the Elimination Chamber PPV. The two were comfortable working with one another, and Rousey was glad to give Riott some time where she could really show her talent in the ring. Rousey is said to be a team player within the company. Her goals, similar to the impact she made in women's MMA, are to come in to the WWE, contribute to the genre and elevate it, and then continue on.

Whenever Rousey does actually leave the company is 100% her decision, and there is no set date that has been determined. Apparently, once Rousey has moved on from the WWE, the word backstage is that Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and WWE newcomer, Lacey Evans, will be pushed as the "big 3" women superstars.

As we had reported here earlier this week, Lacey Evans is said to be in line for a major push from WWE management. People in charge are said to be high up on Evans because of her background as a Marine and status as mother.

Source: F4WOnline