Becky Lynch had an appearance this morning at a Cricket Wireless store in Houston, Texas where fans began lining up last night to get a chance to meet her. The first fans began lining up around 17 hours before her scheduled appearance.

Lynch spoke with Charly Edsitty of ABC13 Houston about Charlotte and WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, this coming right after Lynch was attacked by Charlotte at last night's WWE live event. WWE announced Lynch had re-injured her knee from that attack.

"She's another chosen one, right?" Lynch said. "She's another chosen one, just like Charlotte's a chosen one. Right now we're looking at the two of them being able to warm themselves on the fire I lit, right? People care about the match at WrestleMania because I made them care. People care about Ronda Rousey more than they ever have because they want to see me kick her ass."

Nearly 2am and we're out here waiting for @BeckyLynchWWE outside of the Cricket Wireless store...INSANE! 70 deep right now, we good! pic.twitter.com/656tXZPZrl — Bryant Mooney (@BryMoon) February 17, 2019

After getting her knee cleared and apologizing to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on this past week's RAW, Lynch was suspended for another 60 days by Vince McMahon, who then inserted Charlotte as her replacement against Rousey at WrestleMania.

This morning Lynch comment about them and her knee issue, "The McMahons are killing everything I've built, and they're doing it week by week, and show by show. And even though I have NEVER ENDING knee issues, I will figure out a way to stay alive in all of this."