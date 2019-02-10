- As seen in the video above, Nikki and Brie Bella joined up with their brother, JJ, for a table-side happy hour. Total Bellas airs on Sundays at 9/8c on the E Network.

- WWE.com has released a statement about the passing of Salvatore Bellomo. As reported earlier today, the former WWE and ECW Star, Salvatore Bellomo, passed away at the age of 67 after losing his battle with cancer. WWE's statement reads:

WWE is saddened to learn that Salvatore Bellomo has passed away at age 67. Bellomo competed in WWE in the 1980s, sharing the ring with everyone from Bob Backlund to Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. WWE extends its condolences to Bellomo's family, friends and fans.

- Becky Lynch and Daniel Bryan top the list on ESPN's WWE Power Rankings this week. This week's top 10 includes: Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey, A.J. Styles, Andrade, Samoa Joe, Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor, & Mustafa Ali.