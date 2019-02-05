Big E On Recent WWE Name Changes, WWE Halftime Heat Behind The Scenes, Enes Kanter - Dana Brooke

- As seen in the video above, WWE has released another behind the scenes look at this past Sunday's WWE NXT Halftime Heat special. Halftime Heat took place during the halftime of Superbowl 53 and featured Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black, & Ricochet vs. Johnny Gargano, Tomasso Ciampa, & Adam Cole.

- The New York Post has released an interview with NBA star Enes Kanter, in which they mention his reported relationship with WWE's Dana Brooke. The NY Post includes a quote from last year, in which Kanter expressed interest in a potential WWE career.

"I'm actually talking to people over there now," Kanter said. "Vince McMahon, he knows me. I had dinner with [Paul Heyman] two, three days ago. I asked him how long he's gonna do this and he said, 'As long as Brock [Lesnar] goes, I go, and then I'm with you.' I'm like yes! Seriously. I'm really serious about it."

- WWE superstar and The New Day member, Big E took to Twitter earlier today to poke fun at the recent name changes of Heavy Machinery's Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight. As previously reported, Dozovic & Knight will know be known as "Otis" & "Tucker" going forward. Big E's tweet referenced his own name change back in 2014, when his Big E. Langston character was shortened to his current name, Big E. You can see the full tweet below: