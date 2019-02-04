Braun Strowman And Kurt Angle To Team Up In Big WWE RAW Match Tonight

WWE has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will team with Braun Strowman tonight on RAW to take on the team of Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre:

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle addressed his future on RAW earlier tonight in Portland, OR. After some reminiscing about some of the highlights of his career, Angle admitted there was one opponent he could not beat, Father Time. Before making whatever announcement he had it mind, he was cut off by Baron Corbin.

Corbin came out to the stage and complained about Angle returning to the WWE as a General Manager. He goes on to say that what Angle is now is nothing more than a broken shadow of what he used to be. At this point Angle became incensed, threatened to break the ankle of Corbin and ripped off his jacket.

Drew McIntyre then took to the stage with a microphone in hand and began to dress down Angle. Drew recalled the fear he saw in Angle's eyes the night he destroyed him on RAW a few weeks ago. McIntyre believes that Angle will continue to show up and seek attention until someone does something about it.

At this point McIntyre and Corbin made their way to the ring to surround Angle. Just as Angle is about to be taken down, Braun Strowman's music hit and he entered to help even the odds. After some back and forth Corbin and McIntyre fled into the crowd, setting up their match for later tonight.