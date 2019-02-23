Earlier this month it was reported Bray Wyatt was very close to getting back to in-ring action as he was still awaiting medical clearance from WWE doctors.

After losing the RAW Tag Team Titles with Matt Hardy, Wyatt hasn't been seen very much since last summer.

Back in November, Wyatt made a surprise appearance at WWE Starrcade, defeating Baron Corbin. He's since worked a handful of live events in December, but hasn't returned to WWE TV.

Wyatt has also remained relatively quiet on social media, but did speak up when a fan wrote about WWE not using bigger guys like Killian Dain and Wyatt. The individual felt like Wyatt would eventually leave the company/be released and the WWE Superstar responded, "Oh ye of little faith, you couldn't be more wrong."

I love watching these guys Wrestle sadly dont see em do what they do best @WWEBrayWyatt and @KillianDain it's probably cause @VinceMcMahon don't like push male wrestlers with more weight to them I see these two leaving or being released very very soon pic.twitter.com/tUUFPOVn23 — Crimson (@Keepnitcrimson) February 23, 2019