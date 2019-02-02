Two Matches Revealed For This Tuesday's WWE SmackDown

WWE announced WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will go against Jeff Hardy in a non-title match on this Tuesday's episode of SmackDown. As noted, Bryan will defend his title against Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton, and Hardy in a Elimination Chamber Match at next month's PPV on February 17 in Houston, Texas.

Bryan was able to retain the WWE Championship against AJ Styles at last weekend's Royal Rumble. On the most recent SmackDown, Bryan revealed his new, more economic friendly title.

Below is WWE's full preview of Tuesday's match:

"The New" Daniel Bryan will defend his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against five of SmackDown LIVE's top Superstars at the titular event on Feb. 17, but one of those opponents, Jeff Hardy, will look to get a jump on building some momentum when he faces off with Bryan this Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE. After the chaotic scene last week on SmackDown LIVE that saw Bryan debut a new eco-friendly WWE Championship and WWE COO Triple H announce the Elimination Chamber Match (but not before Bryan disrespected all of his now-opponents in the bout), Hardy will surely be aiming to silence Bryan in this non-title singles match on the blue brand. Can The Charismatic Enigma separate from the pack as the major title match inside the dreaded structure approaches? Find out this Tuesday night.

Also announced is Gallows and Anderson vs. Rusev (with Lana) and Shinsuke Nakamura. Last week, the Good Brothers didn't appreciate Rusev and Nakamura teaming up and attacking the new WWE US Champion, R-Truth, so this week the two teams will meet in the ring.