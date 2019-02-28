Last weekend it was announced Bruce Prichard would be making his return to WWE in a full-time capacity in a top position with the creative team. He began on this week's RAW and SmackDown and is considered a "very key guy" to creative going forward.

Prichard had previously worked from 1992 until 2008 with the company, working directly with Vince McMahon for many of those years. After parting ways with WWE, he created the Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard podcast (co-hosted by Conrad Thompson) in August of 2016. Garnering massive success, this led to a spin-off, Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, which aired on the WWE Network in April of 2018.

Their podcast looks to be up in the air at the moment, but earlier this week Wrestling Inc. spoke with Thompson about the upcoming live shows in March and April, Thompson said they were happening, "no matter what."

On the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff, spoke about Thompson's reaction to Prichard working with WWE again.

"I got to St. Louis [on Saturday] and I saw Conrad at the hotel, about 2:30 in the afternoon," Bischoff said. "He looked kind of down a little bit and I said, 'Hey what's up?' He said, 'Haven't you heard?' And I said, 'I haven't heard anything.' And then I found out the news then [from Conrad]."

Bischoff also speculated despite Prichard doing really well financially with his podcast, he missed being involved with WWE, and especially working with Vince McMahon.

"Bruce was more successful over the last two years than he ever was financially during his career in WWE," Bischoff said. "He's been doing really, really well. But there was something missing in his life. I think that something missing was his relationship with the entire team, but especially Vince McMahon. They were together for a long time. So I think that even though Bruce was doing so well financially with his podcast and with his live shows, I think he's going to be a much happier person back home where he really probably needs to be."

