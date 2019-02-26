Wrestling Inc. can confirm that Fallah Bahh has signed a new multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. This comes on the heels of our exclusive report yesterday noting Sami Callihan has also re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

According to sources we spoke with, more signings are expected this week including a former Impact Wrestling Champion.

Fallah Bahh has predominantly been seen on IMPACT Wrestling TV alongside his tag team partner KM. While Bahh was not on IMPACT's Homecoming PPV card, he was featured the following night in the main event of the first TV taping following the PPV. Bahh interfered in the bout and wound up taking a powerbomb off the top rope from Brian Cage.

Bahh is a two time winner of IMPACT Wrestling's annual Turkey Bowl. He has also competed for IMPACT's World and Grand Championships. Of note, Bahh is also the former Heavyweight Champion for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion in Houston.

Fallah Bahh was a guest on our WINCLY podcast late last year. You can hear our full, exclusive interview with him in the embedded player below. During the interview, Bahh discussed his desire to show more sides of his character, including wanting to get hardcore.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here. You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.