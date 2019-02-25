Wrestling Inc. can confirm that Sami Callihan has signed a new multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. According to sources we spoke with, more signings are expected this week including a former Impact Wrestling Champion.

Callihan made his Impact Wrestling debut on November 5, 2017, at Bound for Glory. He has since gone on to be named Impact Wrestling's 2018 Wrestler of The Year. He also won the 2018 Impact Wrestling Moment of The Year award, for smashing Eddie Edwards in the face with his baseball bat.

Currently, Callihan leads oVe on Impact Wrestling TV and is attempting to bring Rich Swann into their ranks. His last Impact PPV match saw him picking up a victory over Swann's friend, Willie Mack. For those who are interested, we are told that Callihan re-signing with Impact will not affect his ability to work with MLW.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for all the latest regarding which wrestlers will be re-signing with Impact Wrestling this week.