First Trailer For "Hobbs & Shaw", Roger Ebert Site Reviews "Fighting With My Family", Sabu Update

- As seen in the video above, the first preview of The Fate of the Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw has been released. The film stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as US Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs, who forms an unlikely alliance with Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham, to take down the movie's villain, Idris Elba. As we previously reported, former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will also be appearing in the film as The Rock's brother.

- Roger Ebert's website is giving the Paige biopic, Fighting With My Family 3 out of 4 stars. An excerpt from the review reads, "Packaged in part as a look back on executive producer Dwayne Johnson's own success, the film begins with old wrestling footage of him as The Rock, and then jokes at the end about how he created himself a career outside of wrestling. It calls to mind how Johnson became a superstar by branding himself as down-to-Earth on- and off-screen...even though Fighting with My Family is undoubtedly about branding the WWE as a fantasy factory, its biggest strengths are its wit and surprisingly big heart, celebrating underdogs who rumble for what they love."

- Sabu took to Twitter yesterday to respond to a fan that asked how the ECW veteran is. Sabu responded, "I am pretty good just one broken rib. And [I] need [a] new shoulder but other than that [I'm] good . real good .bro thx for asking." You can see the full tweet below:

