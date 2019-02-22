- Above is a new WWE Now video with Ryan Pappolla looking at Superstar reactions to Chyna finally going into the WWE Hall of Fame. As noted, DX will headline the 2019 Class with Chyna, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, "Road Dogg" BG James and Billy Gunn.

- WWE stock was up 0.069% today, closing at $86.54 per share. Today's high was $86.96 and the low was $85.63.

- As noted, WWE has announced this afternoon that three Superstars are gone from the company - TJP (more), Hideo Itami (more) and Tye Dillinger (more). Itami took to Twitter after the announcement and thanked WWE, telling fans they will see him soon as KENTA once again.

Itami wrote, "Thanks again. See you soon as KENTA #GO2SLEEP #GAMEOVER #BUSAIKUKNEE"

You can see Itami's full tweet below, along with the original "thank you" tweet he made in late January when it was reported that he had asked for his release: