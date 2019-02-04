Jerry Lawler On What He Thinks Dean Ambrose Will Do After Leaving WWE

The biggest news of last week wasn't the Royal Rumble taking place, but rather the announced departure of one of WWE's top Superstars. WWE put out a statement which said that Dean Ambrose wouldn't be renewing his contract which expires after WrestleMania.

The fact that WWE put out a statement regarding this took many for surprise and has them thinking that this may be a work. Jerry "The King" Lawler was asked about this possibly being an angle on The Wrestling Hour podcast.

"Well, your guess is probably as good as mine," replied Lawler. "Dean is a… I don't know how you want to put it. He's not really an outgoing kind of guy. He's not someone you see hanging around shooting the breeze with anybody there in the locker room. He kinda stays off to himself – quiet kinda guy.

"My interactions with him is usually just a handshake and asking, 'Hey Dean, how are you doing?' That's usually it and that was basically my interaction with him at Royal Rumble."

There wasn't any talk about Ambrose's future at the Rumble, but news started leaking shortly afterwards. Lawler talked about when he first heard that Ambrose wanted out.

"I didn't hear anything about what you're talking about until Monday [after Royal Rumble]," said Lawler. "My [podcast] co-host, Glen Moore… he usually keeps up with all of the news that I don't even hear about. He was the first one to talk to me about it and he asked me the same thing, 'Did I hear anything at the Royal Rumble about it' and I didn't."

With Ambrose wanting to leave WWE, the natural speculation is to wonder where he'll end up next. But Lawler said he wouldn't be surprised if Ambrose took some time off from wrestling.

"I think it's been understood for a while that Dean hasn't been completely happy with his role there," stated Lawler. "So, I tend to think this is real. He's the kinda guy who's looking to do something different.

"I know that AEW is out there and might make him a big offer. But right now, Dean's mindset is that he wants out and away from wrestling for a while."

Source: The Wrestling Hour