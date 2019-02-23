Earlier this month at the Double or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party in Las Vegas, AEW continued to introduce more talent to its roster. Not staying within the US, AEW announced Yuka Sakazaki and Aja Kong would be at the promotion's next event on May 25 at the (sold out) MGM Grand Garden Arena.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega commented on how he's personally scouting for more Joshi talent and wants to work with Japanese promotion, DDT Pro-Wrestling, a company he previously wrestled for from 2008 until 2014. As translated by DDT's English Twitter account:

"I'm scouting the Joshi talent," Omega revealed. "I also wanna work with DDT again. I want to showcase the DDT style, and Yuka Sakazaki is truly one of a kind; there's no one else like her."

Sanshiro Takagi is the President of DDT Pro-Wrestling and responded, "Kenny is family; if he needs our help, he's getting it."

AEW is already partnering up with Chinese promotion, Oriental Wrestling Entertainment, and have SCU (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, and Frankie Kazarian) vs. CIMA and two partners from OWE scheduled at Double or Nothing. As noted, AAA and AEW have also formed a partnership.