Nia Jax Responds To Reports That She Has Heat, 5 Stars Who Beat Braun Strowman (Video), WWE Shop

- WWE posted the video above looking at 5 Superstars who have defeated Braun Strowman. The video features Roman Reigns pinning Strowman at Fastlane in 2017, Kalisto beating him in a "Dumpster" match on RAW, Brock Lesnar pinning him at No Mercy in 2017, Kevin Owens defeating Strowman in a steel cage match at SummerSlam last August and Sami Zayn beating him by lasting 10 minutes in a match on RAW.

- As we previously reported, Jerry Lawler stated on his podcast that R-Truth was legitimately upset with Nia Jax for the spot where she threw him into the wall. Lawler said, "[R-Truth] was hot, for real hot. They were having to hold him back there. She made it look good."

Jax is welcoming the heat, as she posted the following on her Twitter regarding the report: