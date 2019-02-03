Nia Jax Tweets About R-Truth, Hobbs & Shaw Superbowl Ad, WWE Releases Halftime Heat

- As seen in the video above, a condensed trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, was shown during tonight's Superbowl 53. As previously noted, the movie is scheduled to release on August 2, 2019 and features WWE's Roman Reigns as The Rock's brother.

- WWE.com has released the full match from this past Sunday's WWE NXT Halftime Heat, featuring Velveteen Dream, Ricochet & Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa. You can view the full video here.

- There was a recent report from Jerry "The King" Lawler on his Dinner With The King Podcast about R-Truth having legitimate heat with Nia Jax after last month's Royal Rumble PPV. Despite that claim, Nia Jax has tweeted out some photos from last month's Royal Rumble, and it appears that Jax and Truth are embracing one another backstage. You can see the full tweets below: