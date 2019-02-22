- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 5 of the most intense Arm Wrestling matches in WWE - Scott Steiner vs. Triple H in November 2002, John Cena vs. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry in 2008, "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith vs. Ken Shamrock in 1997, Triple H vs. The Great Khali in 2008, Vince McMahon vs. The Stooges and Chyna in 2009.

- As noted, WWE announced the releases of three Superstars today - TJP (more), Hideo Itami (more) and Tye Dillinger (more). Regarding speculation on the released talents possibly debuting for AEW at their Double Or Nothing event on May 25, all three would be able to appear if they are under WWE's standard 90 day non-compete clauses as those would end before AEW's first big event. The non-competes would end just a few days before Double Or Nothing.

- Fans can enter the new "Golden Crisp Crunch with a Punch" sweepstakes to win breakfast with The New Day and the Post Sugar Bear mascot during WWE Fastlane weekend. The winners of the contest will also win two tickets to the pay-per-view on March 10 from Cleveland. Details are in the video below from The New Day: