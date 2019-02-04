Paige Appears On WWE RAW, Sasha Banks Thanks Bayley, Jeff Jarrett's First RAW Match In 20 Years

- Paige appeared on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. The former WWE Divas Champion briefly addressed the crowd asking if they missed her before throwing to a preview for the film Fighting With My Family, which is about her family.

- Tonight's RAW also featured Sasha Banks and Bayley qualifying for the WWE women's tag team championship Elimination Chamber match. The duo were able to defeat the team of Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross. Banks, who never tagged into the match, shared the following on Twitter thanking Bayley:

- Jeff Jarrett made his in-ring return to WWE RAW tonight, losing to Elias. Jarrett's last match on RAW was nearly twenty years ago on September 27, 1999 when he teamed with Tom Prichard in a losing effort against Chyna and Debra. Jarrett was joined tonight on RAW by his former sidekick The Roadie (aka The Road Dogg).

