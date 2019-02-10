- Above is Matt Hardy's "Woken Word of the Week" and it's "Salubrious," meaning "health-giving." Last month, Hardy said he was physically "greenlit" to return to action.

- In an interview with Monsters and Critics, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was asked about his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling. Nash thought taking a slower approach would be more beneficial then trying to compete head-to-head with WWE.

"In wrestling with the production costs and what it costs to pay for talent, you can go through $100 million pretty quick," Nash said. "So far, from what I have seen, their strategy is to grow slow. You can't compete at somebody that is at the level of the WWE."

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's Advocate, Paul Heyman, posted a photo of Lesnar holding up the title and wrote the following, "This will be the scene both at WWE WrestleMania and the day after WrestleMania 35. My apologies to those who idolize the infinitely-talented Seth Rollins, but your reigning defending undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion...Brock Lesnar!" Rollins will be at Monday's RAW to address his WrestleMania opponent.