Ronda Rousey And Ruby Riott Hype Eventual Match, Jeff Jarrett Makes History On RAW, WWE RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's RAW. Stephanie McMahon suspending Becky Lynch and Lynch subsequently attacking her topped the list.

- Jeff Jarrett made history on last night's RAW by having the longest gap between competing in matches on the show. The WWE Stats Twitter account noted that it had been 19 years, 4 months and 8 days since Jarrett last competed on RAW, breaking the old record of 16 years, 3 months, 23 days set by Zeb Colter.

Wrestling Inc. Reader Kyle Oleson also noted that with Jarrett and Kurt Angle both wrestling on the show, it was the first time that two TNA Hall of Famers have ever wrestled on an episode of RAW. Both men are also WWE Hall of Famers.

- As seen on RAW last night, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan and Sara Logan of the Riott Squad in separate matches. Ruby Riott opted out of facing Rousey last night, however noted on Twitter that her focus is on winning the RAW Women's Championship. Rousey is advertised for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view a week from Sunday, so it's likely that the two will square off there. Rousey and Riott had the exchange below on Twitter, hyping the eventual match-up:

