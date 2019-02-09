As noted, Seth Rollins has been out of action since last month's Royal Rumble PPV where won the men's Royal Rumble Match. He's scheduled to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in April.

Reportedly, Rollins has been dealing with a bad back, which shouldn't jeopardize his WrestleMania match, but he might not be doing much in the ring for a little while.

On WWE's website, Rollins has been removed from all upcoming live events until the April 1st episode of RAW in Washington D.C. The removal could just be a precaution and he could be added back, but as of now, they removed him from the listings for those shows.

Rollins's next advertised public appearance is at the Detroit Autorama in the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 1.

Update: WWE just announced Seth Rollins will be appearing on this Monday's RAW to address Brock Lesnar. Last week, Post Wrestling reported Rollins would be doing non-physical promos for the next month on WWE TV.